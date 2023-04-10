Doc Talk: Kids and screen time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Monday so we have another “Doc Talk” with Dr. Anna Duran from UNMH, who talked about kids and screen time.

Dr. Duran says the American Academy of Pediatrics specifies the following for kids:

No screen time under 18 months old

Only video chatting from 18 months old to two years old

Less than one hour a day, only with a parent or caregiver nearby, from 2-5 years old

No more than two hours a day, excluding homework, from 5-17 years old

From birth to two years old, Dr. Duran stresses social, face-to-face interactions for a kid’s development. Screen time can take away from that and cause other effects:

Obesity

Decreased physical activity

Poor sleep patterns

Behavioral problems

Decreased time with family or friends

Exposes children to marketing, predators, bullying

Dr. Duran recommends the following to encourage healthy screen-time habits for your kid:

Monitor what your child is viewing

Use parental controls

Turn off all screens during family meals, outings

Try not to use screens as babysitters or to stop bad behavior

Turn off screens a half hour to an hour before bedtime

Encourage reading, playing outdoors, family time

The next "Doc Talk" with Dr. Duran is Monday, April 17, on handling crying babies and toddler temper tantrums.

