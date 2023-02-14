King of Valentine’s Day spreads positivity through message of love

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The “King of Valentine’s Day” is back. The South Valley man has made a name for himself by pulling off grand gestures of love for his wife.

This year, Lonnie Anderson went with the crop circle approach. He made a heart in a field in the South Valley with his wife’s name “Anne” in the middle.

But, it’s where Anderson is spreading his message of love this year, that makes this Valentine’s Day a little different.

“We just named it, The Heart Maker – like heartbreaker, but heartmakers,” said Anderson. “It’s not going to last forever, you know. But, love lasts forever.”

For nearly three decades, Anderson with the help of those in his community have been making grand gestures of love for his wife Anne.

“That’s what I really appreciate about the South Valley, is that all these stories are about love,” Anderson said. “We’re going to hold hands, and I’m going to say ‘Happy Valentine’s Day.’”

This year – with permission – he used the “Heart Maker” to create a massive heart in a field for Anne. But he’s also taking his Valentines from years past and using them to spread love.

At Siembra Leadership High School, he shared his story of a troubled and violent childhood – and shares how he’s turned around his life.

“I think that’s what these kids understand more than anything, that – the more negative you put in the world the more negative comes back to you. And the more positive comes in the world – absolutely it comes back to you, 10 times over,” said Anderson.