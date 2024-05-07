Kira Miner: Another windy and warm day ahead

Temperatures are increasing along with wind speeds. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re off to a cooler start Tuesday in New Mexico but we will see temperatures warm up and the winds kick up again too.

There are wind advisories and high wind warnings posted. The National Weather Service also posted red flag warnings statewide and in surrounding areas.

Wednesday will let up a little but fire danger will persist.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

