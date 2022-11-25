Kira Miner: Cold, snowy Thanksgiving night ahead for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thanksgiving night is going to be chilly for all New Mexicans but some of us may see some substantial snowfall.

Toward Carlsbad and Roswell, some places may see 6 to 12 inches of snow as the night goes on. Other places will see a few inches or even a dusting, as is projected for places like the Albuquerque metro.

In Kira Miner’s full forecast, in the video above, she has a look at what your area will see Thursday night and going into Friday and the weekend.