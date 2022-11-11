Kira Miner: Cooler weather lingering Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Remember when we were eulogizing days with temperatures in the 70s and 80s? Now, we’ll be doing that with days in the 60s as only a couple of places will get that warm Friday and for the next week or so.

Deming and Lordsburg are the only places set to hit or even touch 60° Friday but it will be a beautiful day for the Land of Enchantment. Sunshine is expected all throughout the state, but wear a coat that’ll keep you warm if you decide to go out and enjoy it.

Kira Miner shares what he’s seeing in his full forecast, in the video above.