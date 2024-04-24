Kira Miner: High-pressure ridge slowly sliding away

We'll see a mild, dry and breezy Wednesday across New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re still going to feel the effects of the high-pressure ridge in New Mexico but it is slowly sliding away.

As it does, temperatures will get cooler and breezes will kick up with our next storm system.

Wednesday will bring us mild, dry and breezy conditions across the state. We’ll see a fire risk in the western and central parts of our area. Then Thursday brings a cold front in, elevating the fire risk again with showers possible in the Four Corners area.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

