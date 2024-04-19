Kira Miner: Mix of sun and clouds Friday

We'll see sun and clouds and some cooler conditions in the east. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re starting with nice temperatures across our area but some of us will see cooler conditions with a mix of sun and clouds.

The morning cloud cover will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Winds from the south will keep temperatures 5-10° warmer than average. However, some places may see temperatures below average.

That will continue into Saturday as a backdoor cold front pushes farther into New Mexico. Showers and storms are possible in eastern New Mexico. Gusty winds are likely for most of us.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

