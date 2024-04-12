Kira Miner: More wind but still warm and dry Friday

We'll see a sunny, warm and dry Friday with windy conditions kicking up the fire threat. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see dry conditions with warmer temperatures and more wind as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend.

Winds will pick up significantly toward 2-3 p.m. A red flag warning is in effect for the Albuquerque metro and extends throughout the northeastern highlands.

High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s mostly. The metro may see its first 80° day since late-October.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains all the details in her full forecast in the video above.