Kira Miner: Mostly sunny and warm Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a mostly sunny and warm Monday with some possible virga showers in the northern and western parts of our area.

Temperatures will warm up to the 70s and 80s throughout New Mexico. This is all thanks to a ridge of high pressure showing no signs of moving away.

Tuesday will see a possible change in conditions for northeastern New Mexico.

