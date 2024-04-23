Kira Miner: Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday

Many of us started with a warm morning Tuesday that will turn into a warm and mostly sunny afternoon.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many of us started with a warm morning Tuesday that will turn into a warm and mostly sunny afternoon.

Some of us will see the effects of a backdoor cold front. Southeastern Colorado and northeastern New Mexico may see cooler conditions and some precipitation.

Then for Wednesday, we’ll see a higher fire risk with winds and breezy, dry conditions.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: