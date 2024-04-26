Kira Miner: Mostly sunny skies with less wind Friday

We'll see a mostly sunny day with less wind. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first system is gone and now we await the next one that will bring us increasing cloud cover Friday and storms Saturday.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with less wind. There will be a few late showers in northern and western New Mexico.

On the opposite end of the state, a red flag warning is posted.

Saturday is likely to be breezy to windy with cooler temperatures. We’ll see showers and storms in some places with mountain snow.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

