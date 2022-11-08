Kira Miner: Snow expected again in New Mexico this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just after we get done fighting one round of snow in New Mexico, we could soon be fighting another one as soon as Wednesday.

Snow will be rolling into northwest New Mexico and will push into the rest of the state, cooling temperatures similar to how last week’s cooldown was. It will push highs down to the 40s and 50s for many parts of the state, in fact.

For now, enjoy Tuesday as the weather will be nice for Election Day.

Will your area float like a butterfly and sting like a bee in terms of snow? Kira Miner shares in her full forecast, in the video above.