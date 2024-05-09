Kira Miner: Windy Thursday and even windier Friday ahead

If you think it's windy now, wait until Friday morning. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures will warm up just as quickly as the winds may pick up and some isolated storms could pop in some places Thursday.

Northeastern New Mexico and southeastern Colorado saw some snow on the radar, but most of it evaporated before it reached the ground.

It’s the trend we’re seeing right now. Dry conditions and windy conditions at that too. A high wind watch will go into effect for the Albuquerque metro from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday. You can expect eastern winds of 35-45 mph, gusting to 60 mph and causing blowing dust.

Like we mentioned, it won’t be completely dry. There may be some isolated storms in northern New Mexico. Southern New Mexico will stay dry and warm.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in the full forecast in the video above.

