Kira Miner: Warming trend begins Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We will see clear conditions and nice temperatures Monday that will kick off a steady warming trend this week.

High temperatures will be in the 80s in southern New Mexico. Elsewhere, you’ll see highs in the 70s, except in the northern and east mountains where highs will mostly be in the 60s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: