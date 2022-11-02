Kira Miner: Winds kicking up, snow possible Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winds are going to start kicking up as Wednesday turns into a very windy Thursday, when some places could see substantial snowfall.

On Thursday, wind gusts of at least 25 mph will be prevalent around New Mexico and snow will impact certain areas.

For our viewers in southern Colorado, around the mountainous areas surrounding Durango and Pagosa Springs, 12-20 inches of snow are possible in places above 8000 feet, which will be good for the fresh powder at area resorts. A winter storm warning is posted from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

In New Mexico, 4-9 inches of snow are possible in various parts of northern and western New Mexico and eastern Arizona, which has prompted a winter weather advisory from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Friday.

Kira Miner has a look at what your area will see, in her full forecast in the video above.