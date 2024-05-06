Kira Miner: Winds will stoke fire danger Monday

We're going to see a windy day which will kick up the fire danger in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most of us woke up under mostly clear skies that will continue on a windy Monday that will stoke the fire danger in our area.

A red flag warning is posted for pretty much all of New Mexico and in portions of eastern Arizona and southern Colorado.

Wind gusts already kicked up to 49 mph in Las Vegas, 26 mph in Socorro and 31 mph in Raton this morning. That has prompted a high wind warning and a wind advisory in many places.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: