Kira Miner: Windy Friday with mix of sun and clouds

The winds are blowing in some unstable weather to start the weekend. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We woke up to a windy Friday that will persist but die down as we go into an afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Northeastern and eastern New Mexico will see some rain and storms. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s across our area. The 80s will mostly be limited to places like Lordsburg, Deming and Las Cruces.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: