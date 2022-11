ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday will be chilly but get ready for even cooler temperatures, freezing fog, drizzle and snow Friday in New Mexico.

Highs will mostly be in the 30s and even the 20s in some spots. There won’t be much relief until next week when temperatures will get warmer as conditions get sunnier.

