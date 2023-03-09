Kirtland AFB to conduct prescribed burns with AFR’s help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue will be helping Kirtland Air Force Base conduct prescribed burns Thursday to mitigate potential wildfire risks.

The burns will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. AFR says smoke may be visible near the Four Hills area during that time.

Other public safety agencies will be on hand to assist AFR and KAFB.

KAFB says the burns will take place in the wildfire-prone remote areas of the base. It’s aimed at reducing combustible plant material that could fuel potential wildfires.

Officials say they’ll only conduct prescribed burns when conditions are appropriate.

At 11 a.m., the forecast calls for 54° with 11mph NW winds and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only get up to 58° in the burn timeframe.

Winds are forecast to go from 10 mph at noon to 9 mph at 1 p.m. to 8 mph at 2 p.m. and 6 mph at 3 p.m. Partly cloudy skies are also expected to turn mostly cloudy by noon and fully cloudy by 2 p.m.