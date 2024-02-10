Kirtland Central HS retires jersey number of fallen soldier

Basketball fans at a Four Corners high school did more than just cheer on the home team Thursday night, they honored an alum who gave his life for his country.

It was standing room only at the Kirtland Central High School gym.

Fans filled the bleachers, not only wearing school colors but also yellow ribbons to honor fallen soldier Sgt. Clifton Yazzie. Yazzie died more than 18 years ago.

Yazzie was one of four soldiers killed when a roadside bomb exploded during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After a moment of silence, the school retired his jersey number, 42.

