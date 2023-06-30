KOB 4 launches MeTV and StartTV in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — MeTV (Memorable Entertainment Television) and StartTV are coming to New Mexico audiences starting July 1 on channels 4.3 and 4.7.

MeTV (4.3) is America’s #1 Classic TV Network and covers more than 99% of the country featuring a wide range of programming including some of the most beloved television programs ever produced like M*A*S*H, The Andy Griffith Show, Gunsmoke, and Leave It to Beaver.

In addition to the classics, MeTV airs some original series including Toon In With Me, a hosted morning show featuring original comedy sketches leading into cartoon shorts from the Looney Toons and Merrie Melodies libraries; and Collector’s Call, where host Lisa Whelchel (The Facts of Life) explores the private collections of the nation’s biggest collectors of pop culture memorabilia.

“We’re so excited to bring the program variety offered by MeTV and StartTV to our viewers here

in New Mexico,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB 4 general manager. “MeTV and StartTV will give local audiences a wide choice of iconic shows. Not only are the shows classics in genres from comedy to westerns, many ‘big name’ stars started their careers in those shows.”

StartTV (4.7) showcases strong and resourceful female leading characters in a lineup of contemporary and proven procedural dramas, each embodying a boldness and determination to “Start” leading the way, seeking the truth, solving crime, and defending the innocent. Programming includes classics like Murder, She Wrote, and Touched by an Angel, and newer hits like Rizzoli & Isles and Medium.

For complete schedules visit MeTVNewMexico.com and StartTV.com (effective July 1).

MeTV launched nationally in December 2010; StartTV launched in September 2018.

For viewers in the Roswell and Farmington broadcast areas, MeTV and StartTV will be available on the same KOB subchannels – 8.3 and 8.7 in Roswell and 12.3 and 12.7 in Farmington.