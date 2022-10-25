KOB 4 opens new Rio Rancho bureau

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – KOB 4 is excited to announce the opening of a new bureau based in Rio Rancho to expand news coverage in the area, and better serve the rapidly-growing population.

Rio Rancho is New Mexico’s third-largest city, and there are so many stories to be told. KOB 4’s Brianna Wilson will be the one sharing those stories from now on as the new bureau chief.

For 23 years, Edit House Productions has been dedicated to sharing the stories of New Mexicans. Now Edit House Productions was gracious enough to share more than just a piece of their facility with us, but a piece of their home too.

“We know how difficult it is for people here to get news and vital information about this community because we’re a sister city to Albuquerque,” said Kim Smith, vice president of Edit House Productions. “Having KOB come in as a news partner to this community and set up a Rio Rancho bureau is going to be a wonderful addition to this community.”

Political leaders, elected officials, the head of Rio Rancho Public Schools, and more came out to the ad house for the big announcement.

“It’s time for KOB 4 to put down boots on the ground here in Rio Rancho,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB 4 vice president and general manager. “First of all, we are now the number three city in the state in terms of size, and for television markets, you’re the number two size city in our market.”

Rio Rancho’s mayor also weighed in on the rapid growth of this city, and the need for more news coverage.

“Rio Rancho has exciting things going on. We have job creation going on, we have roads being repaired, we have infrastructure being replaced, we have the best schools in the state,” said Mayor Greggory Hull. “Rio Rancho wants its story told as to who we are as a community and what we’re doing up here, and how we play a huge role in the growth and development of the state of New Mexico. So we’re very excited about the partnership, we’re very excited now to call you, a neighbor and a Rio Rancho bureau.”