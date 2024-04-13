La Cueva QB Cameron Dyer planning to graduate this winter, prepping for collegiate career

Junior quarterback Cameron Dyer has some pretty big decisions to make coming up.

“There are two schools recruiting me at safety, Utah and Texas Tech, but the other eight are all recruiting me at quarterback,” Dyer said.

After his first official year playing quarterback for the La Cueva Bears, Dyer had a standout season. He was New Mexico’s 2023-24 Gatorade Football Player of the Year. He led the Bears to a state championship title. He passed for 2,897 yards and 29 touchdowns.

“I think it was a really big year obviously, I just think as time grew, I got more experience and I felt more comfortable,” Dyer said. “I just think I took it game by game, week by week and I was able to build off of that.”

With 10 Division I offers currently, Dyer has decided to graduate early next winter during his senior year.

“It was just the best decision for me and my family,” Dyer said.

While Dyer doesn’t know where he will be going yet, he says this decision is the best for him, no matter where he chooses to commit to.

“It was definitely a tough one, it wasn’t easy, you know, having to give us basketball and track and I just think it was the best decision for me and I’m really excited to go wherever I decide to go,” Dyer said.

Dyer also said working on his speed in the offseason on the track is a no-brainer for developing himself to be better on the gridiron.

“The number one thing you hear from a lot of coaches – a lot of high school coaches and college coaches – is that people at any position, skill guys, offensive lineman, on both sides of the ball, the number one thing you can do in the offseason is either rest or run track and I think that’s always stuck with me,” Dyer said. “I’ve always ran track since I was seven or eight years old.”

With an early graduation on the horizon this December, we’ll still have to wait a few months before we know where Dyer will be suiting up as a collegiate athlete.

“I’m actually planning on making it before the season in August, so we’ll see what happens,” Dyer said. “With May, June, July, those are kind of going to be the telltale to see what happens, go on my visits, go see these places, and see what they have to offer and make my decision from there.”