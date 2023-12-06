‘La Estrella’ flamenco holiday performance coming to Albuquerque

When you think of the holidays, you may not think of flamenco but that is exactly what one institute is doing this holiday season.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Institute of Flamenco has a big holiday show in store that they are showing off to the Albuquerque community next weekend.

The fifth annual “La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the King’s Quest” is coming to Rodey Theatre, December 15-17. Tickets are on sale now.

The show is a family-friendly holiday tradition. The production features guest musicians and a cast of student performers from the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts and Tierra Adentro Charter School.

The show weaves flamenco dance and music with Christmas carols, Spanish regional dances, African Dance, Las Posadas and more.

We got a chance to swing by the studio to get a preview of what they describe as “an unforgettable holiday story.”

