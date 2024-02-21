Laguna Burger announces new location in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Laguna Burger is expected to open a new location in Rio Rancho later this year.

Officials with Fuego Enterprises LLC say construction is already underway. The new location will be at 2401 Rio Rancho Boulevard, next to Latitudes.

This will be the fifth Laguna Burger location.

“We are excited to bring the Laguna Burger to Rio Rancho and become part of one of New Mexico’s fastest-growing communities,” said Jorge Brasil, managing partner of Fuego Enterprises. “We look forward to partnering with our friends at Latitudes to create a one-stop spot for lunch or dinner, gas or groceries.”