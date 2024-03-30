Lapel camera shows aftermath of crash involving APD chief

Albuquerque police have released hours of lapel camera footage from the morning Chief Harold Medina ran a red light and crashed into another car while fleeing gunfire.

The videos show a lot of moving parts within minutes of the crash that Saturday morning. Video shows one officer checking on the driver, Todd Perchert, a group collecting video showing the alleged shooter, and even Medina directing officers to witnesses.

Perchert told his side of the story earlier this week at a press conference.

“I clearly recall seeing the green light before going through the intersection, then all of a sudden, I saw a black truck come out of nowhere and slammed into me on the driver’s side,” Perchert said.

Video shows two people helping Perchert seconds before first responders arrived on scene.

Other video shows witnesses at the scene describing the alleged shooter who is seen running across Central right after the shooting.

Medina even points out where a shell casing is on the ground. Videos later show a crime scene investigator picking up that casing, all while another group of officers go door to door at nearby businesses looking for video.

APD later released surveillance video showing the suspect running away from the scene, and pictures of the truck they believe he was driving.

New video shows that suspect talking with the person he allegedly shot at, and putting a gun in his pants before walking toward the shooting location. At least two people have called with tips about that man, but APD reps say they’re still looking for him.

APD reps said they put those new images of the suspect and his truck out to officers a while ago, but haven’t had any luck. If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.