Lapel video shows aftermath of accidental shooting that injured teen

BELEN, N.M. — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot by accident in Belen, but lapel video shows how hard it was for officers to piece together what happened.

Camren Hidalgo and Aracely Saldivar, both 20, are both facing charges of tampering with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to court documents, Hidalgo told police the shooting was an accident and the gun was still at the house where the shooting happened. But lapel video shows police searching the house and not finding it.

The video also shows Hidalgo’s girlfriend, Saldivar, admitting to police what happened to the gun.

“Camren called me and he said if you’re going to go to your mom’s, take it with you, and so I told him OK,” she told police.

Hidalgo told investigators he wanted to hide the gun so they wouldn’t get in trouble. Saldivar told police she went along with it because she didn’t want the other young teen who was at the house to get in trouble.

Saldivar later led police to where she hid the gun. They also found an AR-style rifle hidden there too.

Court records say the gun belonged to another young teen involved in the incident. She said she recently bought it.

The lapel video shows her explaining the story from her perspective.

“I cocked it back and then I set it on the couch and then I was doing something on my phone and he was playing GTA and it went off – that gun, it jams,” she said. KOB 4 will not be identifying her because she is a minor.

Police say the gun was later identified as stolen out of Los Lunas.

According to the Belen Police Department, the 15-year-old was released from the hospital. It’s still unclear if the two young teens are facing any charges in this case right now.