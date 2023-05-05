Lapel video shows BCSO deputy tase man during traffic stop

“I did nothing wrong, OK, I did nothing wrong, you are upset because I’m filming you right now.”

Lapel camera video from a Bernalillo County deputy shows what unfolded during a traffic stop weeks ago. It’s now being called an example of “excessive use of force.”

The video shows deputy Patrick Rael arresting 31-year-old Gregory Buchanan after he was pulled over in the East Mountains. Buchanan was tased several times during the exchange.

Buchanan’s wife, Jalisa Dominguez, filmed the entire incident on her phone.

Buchanan was in handcuffs and pushed against the squad car when he was tased again before going into the backseat.

That’s when the deputy turned his attention to Dominguez.

“Turn around. Nuh-uh. Turn around. Not today, sorry, I’m not – I did nothing wrong.”

The video shows that she walks backward down the dirt road until the deputy grabs her by the wrist and pushes her into a barbed wire fence, and then onto the ground.

According to the criminal complaint, the deputy claimed that Dominguez “grabbed his hand with force” while in handcuffs and was trying to get free.

Later, all charges against the couple were dropped by the district attorney.

A BCSO spokesperson said they take complaints of use of force seriously and Rael will be on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete. A spokesperson said the department is also conducting random lapel camera checks on all deputies.