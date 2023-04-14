Lapel video shows Farmington police fatally shoot man after approaching wrong home

Warning: The video above contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Authorities released body camera video Friday showing the night officers shot and killed a man after going to the wrong house for a domestic violence call.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched to a home on Valley View Avenue on April 5.

According to New Mexico State Police, Farmington police officers mistakenly approached the wrong house. Officers reportedly knocked on the front door and announced they were police. When no one answered, officers asked dispatch to call the reporting party back and have them come to the front door.

As officers backed away from the door, the homeowner approached the door, armed with a handgun. Police identified the homeowner as 52-year-old Robert Dotson.

“At this point in the encounter, officer(s) fired at least one round from their duty weapon(s), striking Mr. Dotson,” NMSP spokesman Ray Wilson wrote in a news release.

After the initial shooting, Dotson’s wife – who was also armed – opened fire from the doorway of the home. Once again, police shot back.

“Once she realized that the individuals outside the residence were officers, she put the gun down and complied with the officer’s commands,” Wilson wrote.

Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was uninjured.

New Mexico State Police said the Farmington police officers were not injured and will not be identified at this time.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to 5308 Valley View but ended up knocking on the door of the house across the street.

In the body camera video released Friday, the officers can be heard discussing whether they have the correct address.

Dotson’s family, accompanied by their attorney, reviewed the video footage at the San Juan County District Attorney’s Office prior to its public release.

This is a developing story. We are set to speak with the Farmington police chief this evening. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.