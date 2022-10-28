Lapel video shows officer shoot suspect in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The night of Wednesday, Sept. 21 started out with an Albuquerque police officer chasing a man he saw trying to break into a convenience store.

Newly-released lapel camera video from the Albuquerque Police Department shows what happened that night.

“I think it’s more important now more than ever, in our department’s recent history, that we remain as transparent and give as much information as we can, at the times that are when it’s available for these officer-involved shootings,” APD Police Chief Harold Medina said at a press conference Friday.

An APD officer first responded to a call of shots fired near Candelaria and Carlisle. That’s when 47-year-old Gabriel Garcia started running away after an officer questioned him.

Back up was called and the chase continued. During the chase, one of the officers lost his lapel cam, but he managed to put it back on to capture what happened next.

Video shows Garcia throwing rocks at an officer. At the same time, APD said Garcia was reaching for his waistband.



In the video, the officer can be heard giving several warnings to stop running and stop throwing rocks. That was right before APD said the officer shot Garcia in the shoulder.



The chase didn’t stop there though. Officers were able to track Garcia by a trail of blood.



He was just a few blocks away, and while arresting him, officers found drug needles in his pocket.

Garcia later told investigators he didn’t remember any of the incident, because he was high on meth and fentanyl, according to police.



Garcia was taken to the hospital for his injury. He is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault of a police officer. He will stay behind bars until his trial which has not yet been scheduled.

The officer who shot him is not back on duty as of Friday – APD said that’s standard in these situations.