Las Cruces mourns first officer lost in line of duty

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Las Cruces Police Department has been around for nearly a century, but officials say the death of Jonah Hernandez is the first time an officer in their department has died in the line of duty. It’s a shock and heartbreaking for the community.

Hernandez was a father, husband, and a hero to his community. He was stabbed to death while responding to a trespassing call Sunday evening.

Many friends, family, and community members have left flowers and notes as Officer Hernandez’s unit sits outside the police station.

“We will mourn the loss of our brother forever, and we will never forget his sacrifice for the people of Las Cruces,” said Jeremy Story, chief of the Las Cruces Police Department. “This is an evil world. There is evil in our beautiful city. As officers, we see it every day. But it takes selfless men and women to stand against that evil. Those men and women patrol our streets and respond to cries for help.”

Community members sympathize with the family.

Hernandez, who was 35, leaves behind his wife and two young sons, ages 10 and 2.

While the suspect, Armando Silva, 29, was shot and killed by a witness, community members say trespassing is a big issue across the city.

DONATIONS

The Las Cruces Police Association, the union representing LCPD officers, is accepting donations for the family through a GoFundMe account and a local deposit account.

If you’d like to donate locally, you can visit any Citizens Bank of Las Cruces branch in Las Cruces. They ask that you make a check or money order payable to the “Benefit of Jonah Hernandez” fund.