Las Cruces officer stabbed to death on-duty

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An officer with the Las Cruces Police Department has died after he was stabbed by a suspect Sunday evening.

LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez was responding to a trespassing call on the 300 block of South Valley Drive just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

While responding, police say the trespassing suspect stabbed him. Then, they say a witness shot and killed the suspect.

A witness then utilized Hernandez’s police radio to call for help. Paramedics arrived and took Hernandez to the MountainView Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police identified the trespassing suspect as a 29-year-old. Pending family notification, they haven’t said anything further.

Officer Hernandez was with LCPD for two years. The El Paso native leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 10 and 2.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued this statement following the death of LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez:

“I am horrified to hear of the murder of a young officer in Las Cruces last night. Officer Hernandez was, by all accounts, a dedicated and brave public servant and an outstanding son, husband and father.

“I am praying for Officer Hernandez’s wife, his two sons, his friends and family, his colleagues at the Las Cruces Police Department, and the Las Cruces community as they grieve his sudden and terrible loss. This loss is felt acutely by every first responder and their families, who selflessly serve and protect New Mexicans every day.

“Officer Hernandez, thank you for your service.”

Community Response

Our prayers and hearts are with the Las Cruces Police Department for loss of Officer Jonah Hernandez 💙#NeverForget — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) February 12, 2024

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Jonah Hernandez of the Las Cruces Police Department. Officer Hernandez's end of watch came too soon, and we stand in solemn solidarity with the Las Cruces… pic.twitter.com/TqI87OAZGq — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) February 12, 2024



I am shocked and heartbroken by the tragic loss of @LasCrucesPolice Officer Jonah Hernandez, who died from injuries received in the line of duty Sunday responding to a trespassing call. My prayers and thoughts go out to Officer Hernandez’s family and friends. #nmleg #LasCruces pic.twitter.com/WrVJAaXsLL — Lt. Governor Howie Morales (@LtGovMorales) February 12, 2024

I'm saddened by the loss of Officer Jonah Hernandez, killed yesterday in the line of duty. His bravery and commitment to keeping Las Cruces safe will not be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family and the LCPD. https://t.co/P2n1fLB02R — Rep. Gabe Vasquez (@RepGabeVasquez) February 12, 2024