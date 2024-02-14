Las Cruces police ID suspect responsible for officer’s death

The man believed to be responsible for the death of Las Cruces Police Department Officer Jonah Hernandez has been identified.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The man believed to be responsible for the death of Las Cruces Police Department Officer Jonah Hernandez has been identified.

Las Cruces police say 29-year-old Armando Silva stabbed Hernandez.

Hernandez was called to South Valley Drive around 5 p.m. Sunday due to a trespassing call at a business. Police didn’t say what the name of that business was.

At a news conference Tuesday, Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story said that when Hernandez arrived, Silva immediately attacked him with a large kitchen knife. Story said a witness saw the unprovoked attack and got a firearm from their car. He said Silva then tried to attack that male witness, but the man shot Silva at least once. Silva later died.

The same witness then used Hernandez’s police radio to call for help. Medics rushed Hernandez to a local hospital, where he died.

Story said Silva was a known criminal.

“Silva had a long history of violent crime and mental illness,” Story said. “This is just one more agonizing reminder of the brokenness of the New Mexico criminal justice system. A system that should have protected our community from Silva, but instead, allowed him to endanger us all.”

Story said that losing Hernandez is also a reminder of the dangers officers face every day. It’s a sentiment that Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez echoed.

“We are grateful for Officer Hernandez, his dedication, his bravery, and his commitment to serve our community,” Enriquez said. “We stand with our local law enforcement community as they mourn for the loss of one of their own. This tragedy truly reminds us of the risks that our officers face every day.”

Many community members were wondering if Silva was homeless. The police chief did say Silva was homeless at the time of the alleged attack. Story said that, for now, he wants to focus on honoring Hernandez and said the department will release more information about Silva later.

Las Cruces police said funeral arrangements are underway. They don’t know when it will be but it will be in El Paso, where Hernandez and his wife are both from. The 35-year-old officer leaves behind his wife and his two young sons, ages 10 and 2.

Hernandez had been with the department since June 2022.

DONATIONS

The Las Cruces Police Association, the union that represents LCPD officers, is accepting donations for the family through a GoFundMe account and a local deposit account.

If you’d like to donate locally, you can visit any Citizens Bank of Las Cruces branch in Las Cruces. They ask that you make a check or money order payable to the “Benefit of Jonah Hernandez” fund.