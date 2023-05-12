Las Tusas Fire: 969 acres, structures burned in San Miguel County

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. — Officials gave an update on the size of the Las Tusas Fire and confirmed it burned multiple structures in San Miguel County.

The fire started Wednesday on private land west of Sapello, around 46 miles north of Las Vegas. It now stands at around 969 acres in size, down from an estimated 1,000 acres.

The updated number comes as crews did more GPS work and flew to map the area better.

The fire is still at 0% containment. However, there are roughly 150 firefighters on the ground right now, including ones from departments across the state.

Calmer winds and cooler temperatures let them secure a perimeter overnight. They’re working Friday to secure the fire edge, mop up any possible threats to the fire line and protect nearby homes.

Evacuations are still in place for people living along Highway 94 from Canoncito to the intersection with Highway 266. There are two evacuation centers set up.

Fire crews are still figuring out what caused the fire, but they said it appears to be human-caused.

The fire is burning near the eastern edge of the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak burn scar from 2022.

Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 News for updates.