Las Vegas braces for another round of potential flooding

Residents and city leaders in Las Vegas are bracing themselves for another round of potential flooding.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – Residents and city leaders in Las Vegas are bracing themselves for another round of potential flooding. This comes after severe flooding forced residents to evacuate from their homes.

The flood damage forced the city to conserve water for weeks. The common theme KOB 4 was hearing in Vegas is that the fires really changed how severe flooding is. It also changed how much they have to prep because of the burn scars.

One resident told us she has lived in Vegas for decades and has never seen it as bad as it was a couple of weeks ago.

The city manager Tim Montgomery told us city workers are doing two big things ahead of the potential weather. One is cleaning up the debris along the Gallinas River so that water can flow easier when the rain comes. The second one is lowering the water levels of the Peterson Reservoir.

Montgomery says this will give them space to hold water and prevent flooding in town.

City leaders are also urging people to be prepared and weather aware ahead of the flood threat, and making sure they are stocked up on sandbags and water.

There was a steady stream of people at city hall Wednesday, filling their trunks full of sandbags. We caught up with one woman who is helping her son’s family prepare.

“Yes, sandbags around the house and trying to divert the water because there is a canal behind the house that hasn’t been cleaned out. So the water is flowing into their property. It was at least waist high in front of their door,” said Cynthia Read, a Las Vegas resident. “It’s horrible after the fires everyone’s lives have been shaken upside down.”

The city will continue to distribute sandbags at city hall and water at Robertson High School.

Montgomery says they will post public service announcements on the radio stations and on the city website as the weather rolls in.