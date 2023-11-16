Las Vegas police chief, girlfriend charged with battery

Las Vegas is dealing with a double whammy. Mayor Louie Trujillo resigned Tuesday, the same day the state filed charges against police chief Antonio Salazar.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – Las Vegas is dealing with a double whammy. Mayor Louie Trujillo resigned Tuesday, the same day the state filed charges against Las Vegas Police Chief Antonio Salazar.

Documents show Las Vegas police responded to a home about a fight involving a dispute involving Salazar and his girlfriend, Melissa Naranjo. New Mexico State Police took over the call shortly after.

Salazar told NMSP he and his girlfriend has been drinking, and started verbally “messing around.”

Naranjo also used the words “messing around” when she spoke to police.

Salazar said he grabbed her wrist in a “playful manner” and she slapped him. Their stories differ slightly, but both versions end with Naranjo pushing Salazar over a couch.

Eight days after the initial call, investigators say Naranjo agreed to a follow-up interview, and admitted she was the aggressor.

Both are facing misdemeanor battery against a household member.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney Timothy Rose filed charges the same day Mayor Louie Trujillo resigned.

Trujillo says it has no connection to Salazar’s situation, and he did not know charges had been filed.

“This is all about a decision for me to be healthy, spiritually, emotionally and physically,” said Trujillo. “This has everything to do with me, and my only reason for doing this is for my health.”

Mayor pro-tem David Romero will take over for now. The Las Vegas city clerk is still working on a date for a special election.

Chief Salazar has been on administrative leave since mid-October.