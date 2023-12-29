Lauren Boebert announces she is switching districts for 2024 election

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert took to social media to let Colorado know she will finish this term in District 3 but will be running for District 4 in 2024.

“You know as long as she’s still representing Colorado and being the hard a** that she is and speaking her mind, I’m all for it, personally it doesn’t matter what district she is in from my side,” said Arnie Boykosay, owner of Sugar Shot. “Keep fighting the good fight, I really like that she speaks her mind, and she is tough, and that’s what we need.”

Another local business owner is happy to see Boebert go.

“I’m glad she’s leaving Durango, I think that we deserve someone who is intelligent and someone who has a specialized degree in politics, and someone who can represent the community as a whole and someone who isn’t so hateful and polarizing.”

Some people say her actions as a representative for District 3 have been questionable. In the last election, Boebert only won by 546 votes.

