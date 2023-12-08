Law enforcement leaders talk public safety at luncheon

Albuquerque’s top leaders came together for a panel discussion Thursday afternoon. Increasing public safety and combating crime were top of mind for the event.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque’s top leaders came together for a panel discussion Thursday afternoon. Increasing public safety and combating crime were top of mind for the event.

District Attorney Sam Bregman, APD Chief of Police Harold Medina, and Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen say collaboration between the three agencies has never been better.

“The communication is there, and I think that’s what everybody needs to know in the community,” Allen said.

They all agree it’s collaboration that’s bringing down crime.

“Just an example of how working together makes a difference, some of you may have heard recently about the warrant round-up we are doing in ABQ. I can tell you funding came from Legislature, gov. office to focus on felony warrants,” Bregman said.

Bregman says since July 1, 2023, there have been 314 felony arrests and his office has hired 53 prosecutors to take on these cases.

“I am here to tell you it is getting better, and I truly believe that. I have seen a difference since the 11 months on the job,” said the district attorney.

Sheriff Allen talked about the business community and creating a community that is safe for businesses to succeed.

“No longer with the prolific offenders that we have can they start over, it is aggregate so we can charge, and it gets to a felony level,” he said.

He also discussed pretrial detention and making sure people are held accountable.

“We also want to make sure that these repeat violent offenders in our community and these juveniles that are committing so many crimes against us that something is figured out and we are all safe,” said Sheriff Allen.

As for the Albuquerque Police Department, Medina discussed putting resources towards decreasing auto thefts, retail crime, and solving homicides.

“We are clearing more homicides like never before. Our goal is simple, we are going to break the criminal justice system, Sam knows it. Over 230 people arrested for homicide in the last two years,” Medina said.

He also talked about how technology is changing the way cases are being solved.

“Technology and the investment by this administration, the mayor, city council, they funded an RTCC that is second to none in this state. Technology is solving more crime than ever,” he said.