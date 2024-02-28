Law enforcement testify in ‘Rust’ trial

It was all about the actual "Rust" set Tuesday in the trial of Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in Santa Fe.

SANTA FE, N.M. – It was all about the actual “Rust” set Tuesday in the trial of Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in Santa Fe.

The state showed the jury police body cam video and walked them through the multiple rounds of questioning in the days after the shooting.

People got a better sense of just how chaotic the “Rust” movie set was after the gun went off in the church and when police arrived on scene.

KOB 4 heard testimony from Santa Fe County Sheriff Corporal Alexandria Hancock. She was the one who spent a lot of time with Gutierrez-Reed before they left set.

She was also in the interrogation room during multiple rounds of questioning. But, on set, her body camera footage captured some emotional moments while Gutierrez-Reed was still processing what had happened under her watch as armorer.

Right after the shooting, Gutierrez-Reed was questioned by police. The video shows the interrogation where she was questioned without a lawyer.

In the video, people can hear her ask for one, but police said she didn’t need one at that time.

During that round of questioning, she explained what the difference is between a live round, a blank, and a dummy round.

Then, a few weeks later, she was back in the interrogation room with her lawyer, Jason Bowles.

During the interrogation, she points out she was not given enough time to do her duties as an armorer. And the production did not hold as many safety meetings with the cast and crew as she would have expected.

Court adjourned for the day before the defense was able to cross-examine Hancock.

We expect to start with that line of questioning Wednesday morning.