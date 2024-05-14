Law enforcement utilizes temporary ‘NIBIN’ bus ahead of permanent replacement in San Juan County

It’s a machine that has already helped law enforcement solve cases here in the metro. Now, the state is getting four more, including one in the Four Corners.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – It’s a machine that has already helped law enforcement solve cases here in the metro. Now, the state is getting four more, including one in the Four Corners.

“It compares images of submitted ballistic evidence from shooting scenes and recovered firearms and produces a list of potential co-related leads and hits,” said Brendan Iber, an ATF special agent in charge.

He’s talking about the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, or “NIBIN.” The ATF lent a command bus to San Juan County back in February. It’s leaving soon but, a permanent one is on the way.

“Both San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and Farmington Police Department have trained their personnel in NIBIN acquisitions already”, said Iber.

In the past two months, Farmington police have had four hits and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has had six. This means at least 10 guns confiscated in San Juan County had been used in previous crimes.

“In the way and which these machines were designed to be used, they’re actually a tool for us to disrupt violence as it’s happening,” said Attorney General of New Mexico Raúl Torrez.

While NIBIN is a great tool for law enforcement, they still need help from the community to solve crimes.

“The NIBIN machine is not a magic 8-ball; you can’t shake it and outcomes a suspect. We need the participation of the community, we need people calling in crimes when they hear gunshots,” said Alexander Uballez, a district attorney for New Mexico.

The ATF hopes to have the permanent NIBIN machine up and running in San Juan County by the end of the year.