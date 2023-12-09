Lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to allow rent control in New Mexico

Could New Mexico become the next state to allow rent control?

SANTA FE, N.M. — Could New Mexico become the next state to allow rent control?

State Sen. Linda Lopez plans to reintroduce legislation to allow rent control in New Mexico. She is expected to hold a press conference on the issue Saturday.

Past efforts to address increased housing costs failed at the city level early this year. City councilors voted down a tenant protection ordinance targeting fees and fines.

Efforts have failed at the state level, too. For example, Senate Bill 375 would have limited annual rent increase to 5%. The bill was tabled by a Senate committee in this year’s 60-day session.

According to the Peoples Housing Project, rent in Albuquerque has increased more than 70% since 2017. The group is working with Sen. Lopez to repeal the state’s prohibition on rent control and give local governments the power to regulate rent.