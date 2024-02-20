Lawmakers approve bill to improve New Mexico Athletic Commission

The state commission that oversees fighting sports was just months away from disappearing, but state lawmakers approved a bill keeping it alive.

SANTA FE, N.M. – It’s up to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to decide if professional boxing and MMA fights should still be regulated in New Mexico.

“We have the potential to grow this economy and be the mecca of MMA and other types of fights,” said state Sen. Moe Maestas.

Maestas made his pitch to fellow state lawmakers to keep the New Mexico Athletic Commission operational.

“We would be an outlier, we would be the only state in the United States that does not regulate this growing sport,” said Maestas.

The commission oversees boxing, wrestling and MMA events across New Mexico – both amateur and professional. That includes conducting medical tests, drug screenings, and issuing licenses.

Something one local promoter says is integral to keeping fighters safe.

“Back in the early days of boxing, I’m sure you’ve heard of fights where they would rigged and there was stuff put in their boxing gloves and then cause the death of other fighters and, you know, that goes to show you that they have to work hard,” said Teresa Tapia, owner of Tapia Boxing Academy. “If something goes wrong here, it’s bad news everywhere. So they work hard, and so de we, to adhere to their rules.”

The agency was on track to be dissolved in July, largely because it’s been running out of money for years.

“It’s just more bureaucracy that’s not necessary, which is why when we did all the sunsets, this group was specifically left out on purpose,” said state Sen. Craig Brandt.

Despite the pushback, lawmakers narrowly approved Maestas’ bill to keep the agency open for another five years.

Maestas says it’s the first step at modernizing the commission, and putting New Mexico’s fighting scene in a higher class.

“New York, New Jersey, Las Vegas, California, and hopefully New Mexico are the premier places for boxing and mixed martial arts,” Maestas said.

Although, some would argue we’re already there.

“We already have put New Mexico up there. Like I said, with the Jacksons and we have John Jones, we have Holly Holmes, we have Johnny Tapia. We have so many great, huge fight names,” said Tapia. “It’s a fight town. So yeah, we’re already on the map.”

Maestas suggested Albuquerque still needs a bigger arena to host the big fights, but getting rid of the state’s oversight agency would just delay that even more.

The governor has about two more weeks to decide whether or not to sign Senate Bill 176 into law.