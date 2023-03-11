Lawmakers debate paid medical leave bill at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Paid Family & Medical Leave Act arrived in its first House committee Friday. After more than three hours of debate, the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee voted to roll the bill to a future meeting.

Senate Bill 11 – which cleared the Senate last weekend – wants to follow nearly a dozen other states in creating a state-run family and medical leave program. The bill’s sponsors believe New Mexico workers shouldn’t have to decide between keeping their jobs and their health, families, or overall well-being.

According to the bill, workers could take up to 12 weeks of paid time off in a variety of circumstances.

Those circumstances include:

Family leave – such as bonding with a new child or grieving a death

Safe leave – such as recovering from or taking care of a family member who's suffered abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking

Medical leave – which also applies to an employee taking care of a family member

