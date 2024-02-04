Lawmakers introduce 2 bills to help bring air shows to Roswell

Roswell could be the next home for the national championship air show and races. The city is one of six considered for the relocation of the annual 10-day national championship.

To get the event off the ground and in the air, lawmakers introduced two bills that would provide $10,000,000 for renovations and construction at the Roswell Air Center.

Mike Espisirtu, with the Roswell Chaves County Economic Development Corporation, says if the bills pass, the money could help bring the air races to Roswell.

“I believe these bills, hopefully, that when they pass, we’re able to get this to the point where we sit down with those folks from RARA and actually work towards them located here in New Mexico,” said Espisirtu.

The money would be used for infrastructure to support the air races.

“We’ll need to put up some fencing to fence off part of the airfield. We’ll need to help them with bleachers and grandstands. We’re going to build RV parking and things of that nature. We’re going to build pylons for them to race around. There’s a lot of things we have to do to help them get ready,” said Espiritu.

The city is looking at over $100 million in economic impact. Bringing the air races to New Mexico would not only affect Roswell.

“We visited Artesia, Ruidoso, Carlsbad, and Hobbs and start talking about this opportunity,” Espiritu said. “Everyone in these, in our surrounding communities, are just as excited as we are because they see the economic impact and the benefit and the tourism piece that can result as, as a result of them coming here.”

The Reno Air Racing Association is expected to narrow down its decision to three cities in the next couple of weeks.