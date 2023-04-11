14 cats found dead after Las Cruces house fire

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — 14 cats were found dead after a two-story house fire in Las Cruces Saturday evening.

According to a Las Cruces Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters responded to a fire around 6:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of Cumbres Court.

First responders found flames coming out of the second floor. Crews contained the fire in under 30 minutes.

Officials say upon further inspection of the home, 14 cats were found dead on the second floor. One cat was found conscious and alert, and was removed from the home.

According to LCFD, the home was being renovated.

No other injuries were reported.