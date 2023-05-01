LCSO: Man found dead near home in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. — Lea County deputies responded early Sunday to a neighborhood in Hobbs where they found a man dead after getting hit in the head.

Deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to Burgess Street, regarding a shots-fired call. They arrived and found a man with significant head trauma. He died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If you have any information, contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 or the detective on the case at 575-396-8281.

