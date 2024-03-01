Leap Day 2024: How some New Mexicans are celebrating the special day

For most of us, Leap Day is just an extra day in February. However, for a select few, it's a day they don't get to celebrate often enough – whether it's the moment they decided to start their lives together or the day their life began.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For most of us, Leap Day is just an extra day in February. However, for a select few, it’s a day they don’t get to celebrate often enough – whether it’s the moment they decided to start their lives together or the day their life began.

Most couples celebrate their wedding anniversary every year, but the Cardenas’ special day only comes once every four years. Tom and Rose got married on Thursday, Feb. 29, 1996. They have been married for 28 years, but, technically, they’ve only had seven wedding anniversaries.

Tom and Rose met in their early twenties. Rose was from California and was visiting family in Santa Fe when she met Tom. Her visit ended up lasting three months. She went back to California – only to move to New Mexico a week later.

The Cardenas usually take two days to celebrate their anniversary – Feb. 28 and March 1. For this leap year, they are going big and planning an Alaskan cruise.

Another celebration in New Mexico was a bit more unexpected.

Kasandra and Luis Corral welcomed their beautiful boy Abraham at UNM Hospital Thursday – making him less than .1% of people born on a Leap Day.

Kasandra said she knew he was going to be special and his lucky day brought her luck too. He didn’t give her much trouble making his big debut.

“Not even three minutes, she was just ready for labor, you know, she sat on the bed, they checked her out, and it was ready,” Luis said.