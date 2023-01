ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 Sports Director Lee Faria has been named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

Faria is known for his in-depth coverage of Lobo basketball. The Lobo Insider is the authority on UNM Lobo sports in the community.

NEW MEXICO

SPORTSCASTER OF THE YEAR@loboinsider

SPORTSWRITER OF THE YEAR@JPGroves — NSMA Sports Media (@NSMASportsMedia) January 9, 2023