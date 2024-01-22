Lego enthusiasts attend Brick Convention in Albuquerque

It was a successful weekend for the first Brick Convention in Albuquerque, they sold out on the first week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a successful weekend for the first Brick Convention in Albuquerque, they sold out on the first week.

KOB 4 spoke with one of the many artists known in the Lego world.

“There’s over 200 individual Lego creations. In terms of Lego pieces, it’s over 1 million Lego bricks under one roof,” said Greyson Riley, Brick convention organizer.

It was a great turnout for the Brick Convention.

“This event is all about inspiring creativity and learning all through Lego bricks. So it’s a toy, but it’s also so much more,” said Riley.

So much more, that a portion of the proceeds of the convention go to a charity. Last year alone, they raised $15,000.

“A portion of the proceeds go to Chris’ maturity, so we support versus for charity. It’s an all volunteer organization that gives Lego sets to underprivileged and helpless kids in the holidays,” Riley said.

While some have done this since they were a child, others started when they had children.

“Believe it or not, I didn’t play with Lego when I was a kid. When we had three sons, our three sons, their favorite toy was Lego,” said AC Pin, a Lego artist.

It was one Lego set that changed the hobby into a form of art.

“I was looking at the actual sets first, and then being a Star Wars fan, getting into the details is what it’s all about. I hated the first Star Wars sets,” said Pin. “I don’t have to build it only in a certain way, you know, it’s limitless, there are no boundaries. So I can do whatever I want.”

Changing Lego sets to what he thinks will fit better with different pieces from other sets got him invited to the opening of the Lego house in Denmark. But it’s the experience of building Legos he will never forget.

“The thing that I like with the hobby is the fact that it’s a no judgment zone, it’s non-discriminatory. You see all of the people, the families from all ages, races, religion and that really doesn’t matter, you know, in this and everybody, you know, comes away happy,” said Pin.