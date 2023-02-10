‘Little Madrid’ set to open next week in Sawmill Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —You don’t have to get on a plane to experience Madrid as, starting next week, a restaurant’s bringing a little bit of that to Sawmill Market.

“Little Madrid” is set to open Feb. 14 in Sawmill Market. Sawmill says they’ll offer dishes “made in-house using recipes that include the long-standing traditions, cooking methods and ingredients of true Spanish fare.”

Chef Monchâtre showed Gabe Salazar some of the dishes they offer there. Monchâtre also talked about his background and long, storied resume.

